Trump Encourages Christians, Gun Owners to Vote En Masse

As early voting has kicked off across the country, former President Donald Trump encouraged supporters in Pennsylvania on Monday night to vote, whether it's early, or through absentee ballot or on Election Day.

"We're here today because early voting begins in Pennsylvania over the next two weeks," Trump told an energized crowd at Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pennsylvania, in a rally that aired live on Newsmax and was simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"We need each and every one of you to go out. Just don't take anything for granted. We have to win Pennsylvania. Go out and make a plan to vote early, vote absentee or vote in person on Election Day. But you've got to get out and vote. You've got to say to your husband, ‘Harry, get the hell off that couch.' We can't take any chances because our nation is at stake."

Trump encouraged the audience to "promise to find at least one voter and get them out to the polls. Find these people. There are so many people. If everybody votes. …" He then encouraged Christians and gun owners to vote, saying those groups have lower turnouts in presidential election years.

"We've got to get Christians to vote," Trump said. "I don't know what it is. Relatively, they don't vote a lot. They go to church, and they love church, and that's great. But we've got to get Christians, evangelicals, we have to get them out to vote.

"We have to get gun owners – you know, gun owners don't vote. They don't vote. We have to get them out. The NRA gave me their total endorsement. They have every time, total, complete endorsement. But [gun owners] vote at levels that are very low. You know what it is? It's probably rebellion. They're rebelling. But there's nothing to rebel about. You have to get out."

Trump said if Christians and gun owners vote in full strength, "we couldn't lose."

"We have to get gun owners [to vote] because your guns are under siege," he said. "[Vice President Kamala Harris] wants to take your guns away. Our entire nation is counting on the people of this great commonwealth, and I know you will not let us down. You're not going to let us down. We've got to get out and vote. And you can start right away."

