Trump: Harris Incompetent, Unfit, Unqualified

Vice President Kamala Harris is so incompetent and unfit that she is not qualified to be president, said former President Donald Trump.

"We want to bring back the American dream. We're going to do it," Trump said during a rally at Pennsylvania State University Saturday, carried live by Newsmax2.

"As we restore our economy, we will also restore our borders. Over the last four years, Kamala Harris has orchestrated the most egregious betrayal than any leader in American history has ever inflicted on our people," he added.

"She has eradicated our sovereign border, and she has unleashed an army of migrant gangs who are waging a campaign of violence and terror against our citizens all over our country. Kamala has imported an invasion of criminal migrants from prisons and jails, insane asylums, and mental institutions from all around the world, from Venezuela to the Congo in Africa.

"They're letting in tremendous numbers. They're letting out all their prisoners from the prisons in the Congo, and they're coming into the United States. And they're forcing them into our country, and we're accepting them because we're led by stupid people."

The border will be closed come January, said Trump, among other fixes.

"The country is in free fall," he said.

"We're a nation in decline, but we're going to turn it around fast. ... You won't have to send your kids out to war, have your kid blown up in a country you never heard of.

"I will not send you to fight and die in a foolish, never-ending foreign war. I'll get you out of the wokeness, and your schools will be great again. We'll end left-wing censorship, and I'll defend your God-given rights," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com