Binnall to Newsmax: Trump Won't Roll Over and Accept Allegations

A social media post depicting Donald Trump swinging a bat at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg shows Trump is "not going to roll over" because of accusations he paid hush money to a porn actress, and is "exactly why Americans love him," Jesse Binnall, a lawyer for the former president, told Newsmax Monday.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Binnall blasted the interpretation of the photo as Trump "encouraging mayhem is just completely crazy."

"What he's doing is … saying that one way or another, he's going to win this," Binnall said. "And in the analogy there is very, very clear."

According to Binnall, Trump's graphic complaint about Bragg's case "is something very similar to what the Founders talked about 200 years ago."

"When politicians would go after their rivals … our Founders called [it] 'pretend offenses,'" he said.

"Back then, they would haul people back to London, where they knew that they couldn't receive a fair trial. Now it might be places like New York or D.C.," he noted. "What I think President Trump is doing by going out and making it very clear that he's not going to roll over, that he's going to fight — this is exactly why Americans love him," Binnall asserted.

The lawyer also charged Bragg's office "has gotten ahead" of itself in the case against Trump and is in both a "dangerous place" — and following a "political agenda."

"It really is up to Alvin Bragg's office about what they actually want to do, the timing that they want to use" in the case that, although has gone before a grand jury, has yet to announce any legal action.

"I think they kind of know they've gotten quite a bit ahead of themselves at this point, and that this it's very, very dangerous game that they're playing right now," Binnall warned. "They probably do understand that because they're not following the law and bringing a prosecution — they're just following their political agenda."

Binnall further stated that "the politicalization of the Department of Justice is just absolutely outrageous."

"And this may be a different office, but there have been some people that have gone from the Justice Department to the District Attorney's office," he asserted.

"The politicalization at DOJ is like nothing we've ever seen before," according to Binnall. "And it's very, very dangerous to see because it's not just Donald Trump this can happen to right now…. any America First voter out there or just American. This is a very, very dangerous time."

