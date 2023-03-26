×
Tags: donald trump | manhattan | robert costello | alvin bragg | case | grand jury

Trump: 'I Think They've Already Dropped' the 'Fake Case'

By    |   Sunday, 26 March 2023 08:37 AM EDT

After former Michael Cohen attorney Robert Costello's testimony shut Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's grand jury down for at least a week, former President Donald Trump is now saying the case is closed.

"I think they've already dropped the case," Trump told reporters after his Waco, Texas, campaign rally Saturday night, Axios reported. "It's a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing."

Costello testified before the grand jury Monday, outlining the inconsistency in Cohen's past statements related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Bragg then sent the grand jury home Wednesday and had it hearing another case Thursday.

The next day the grand jury is in session is Monday, when one more witness is reportedly going to testify.

At the rally speech, which aired live on Newsmax, Trump railed on "prosecutorial misconduct" as a new "tool" of the left to manipulate elections.

"The new weapon being used by out of control, unhinged Democrats to cheat on elections is criminally investigating a candidate — bad publicity, and all you get is bad publicity," Trump said. "The craziest thing: I've got bad publicity, and my poll numbers have gone through the roof.

"You've got to explain it to me, because nobody else has ever heard of it. But you know what? It gets so much publicity that the case actually gets adjudicated in the press.

"And people see it's bulls*t, and they say it's unfair."

It will only get worse if he is not elected president, Trump concluded.

"If we don't win this next election in 2024, I truly believe our country is doomed; I think it's doomed," Trump told his crowd. "Prosecutorial misconduct is their new tool, and they are willing to use it at levels never seen before in our country.

"We must stop them, and we must not allow them to go through another election where they have yet another tool in their tool kit."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


