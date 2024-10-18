Rep. Bryan Steil to Newsmax: Wis. Republican Voters Must Turn Out

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Friday that Wisconsin Republican voters need to turn out in huge numbers to deliver the state for former President Donald Trump's bid for another White House term.

"I spent the day yesterday crisscrossing southeast Wisconsin talking to voters and, in particular, making sure that we get conservative voters comfortable to get out to the polls," Steil said on "Wake Up America." "What this game is going to come down in Wisconsin is an absolute turnout grudge match. We know that Democrats are going to turn out in overwhelming numbers in the state of Wisconsin, and the key for us is to make sure that Republicans turn out in those numbers or bigger. If we do that, we can be successful.

"A lot of this is a conversation about making sure that people take advantage of every legal opportunity to vote — to vote early, to bank their vote. In-person early voting starts in Wisconsin on Tuesday. I often tell people I don't love every election law that's on the books, but what I really dislike is losing. And so if you want to win in Wisconsin, you got to use every rule that's available to us, make sure that we overwhelm the polls, swamp the vote. And at the end of the day, I think our turnout is going to be there amongst conservatives, amongst Republicans, amongst Trump supporters. And at the end of the day, I think we can deliver the state of Wisconsin for President Trump."

Steil also commented on recent polling in Wisconsin that shows the state is shifting in Trump's favor.

"The polls look a lot more favorable because every policy position is wind at our back," Steil said. "From the border to inflation, the Biden-Harris administration has screwed almost everything up. Republicans are ready to go, but I don't take terrible solace in the polls. Wisconsin is a notoriously difficult state to poll. This is where we need to make sure that we win on the ground game, that we get our voters to the polls. I always tell conservatives, don't feel comfortable going in in the home stretch that we're ahead. What matters is the final poll on Election Day, after every legal vote is counted.

"We need to make sure we get our voters to the polls, that we drive every conservative and Republican to the polls. But boy, when you're out there talking to people, as I have done over the over the past number of days crisscrossing southeast Wisconsin, everybody wants to talk to me about inflation, about how they can't afford what their family needs because of the inflation brought to them by the Biden-Harris administration, in particular, reckless spending in the first two years."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com