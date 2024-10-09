Trump Promises to 'Frack, Frack, Frack' If He Wins

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday held a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the birthplace of President Joe Biden, where he focused on his plans to revive U.S. energy production, bring jobs back to the commonwealth, and lower taxes if he is reelected.

Trump said the policies of the Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have contributed to America's energy woes and that those woes would continue if Harris is elected in November.

On fracking, Trump said, "On day one, I will tell Pennsylvania energy workers to frack, frack, frack and drill, drill, drill. Drill, baby, drill.

"We're going to frack, frack, frack. We will have energy independence and energy dominance as we did just four short years ago. We were energy independent four years ago. Can you believe now we get our energy from Venezuela? What's that all about?

Trump said Harris will "never, ever let you frack. You're not going to frack if she won. You're not going to frack. She's been against it her whole life."

Harris said during her 2020 campaign for president that she opposed fracking. But lately, including during the debate, Harris said she would not ban the practice if she is elected.

Trump added, "Even now, Kamala's Green New Deal mandates are regulations that were — are — impossible, impossible to enforce. As an example, forcing power plants to shut down. All across the country, more than 50 plants have recently been closed. So she took office and they are not going to be replaced.

"If Kamala is reelected, your costs will go up and your lights will go out," he said. "That's what's going to happen."

Trump said if he wins, he will work to keep energy costs down.

"Today, I make Pennsylvania this promise," he said. "I will stop the energy price hikes. I will stop the plant closures immediately, and we will restart the plants that Kamala has very cruelly closed. I mean, you know, they don't know they have thousands of jobs involved, people that have worked there for 25 years or longer.

"And we're not going to let it happen. I will terminate the Green New scam immediately," he said, referring to the Green New Deal. Harris supported the original Green New Deal.

Trump said, "I will end the destruction of our electrical grid. They are destroying our grid. It's already in bad shape, I'll tell you right now. But they are destroying. Isn't it amazing? We don't have any electricity, but they want to go all electric cars. Think of that."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

