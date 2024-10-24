Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Harris' Scare Tactics 'Dangerous'

Vice President Kamala Harris, as Election Day is drawing near, is resorting to "dangerous" scare tactics against former President Donald Trump rather than focusing on the issues, Rep. Dan Meuser said Thursday on Newsmax.

"All she talks about is how terrible President Trump is," the Pennsylvania Republican, who has been campaigning with Trump in his state, said on "Wake Up America." "She can't articulate anything new, and how dangerous it is for her to be comparing President Trump, who had a record in office as president, to the likes of Adolf Hitler. That's as nasty and low and ruthless and foolish as you can get."

Harris on Wednesday said comments made by former Trump chief of staff John Kelly, claiming that the former president made comments praising Hitler, show who her opponent "really is." The Trump campaign has denied Kelly's claims.

Meuser said that the Trump campaign is seeing a "great groundswell" of support for his campaign.

"We're seeing people being inspired," Meuser said. "They know what President Trump has done before, and they're just counting on him winning with their support and vote."

But Harris is saying that she can't think of anything she'll do differently than what has been done with outgoing President Joe Biden's administration, said Meuser.

"We have a border that's out of control," he said. "We have inflation that's out of control. She's letting taxes expire on small businesses. A recent poll shows that in Pennsylvania, 75 to 80% of small businesses are going to vote for President Trump. Why wouldn't they? Everything she talks about is going to be hurting small business."

Harris also talks about defunding the police, and has flip-flopped on her stance on fracking, a vital issue to Pennsylvanians, Meuser said.

"You have Harris stating things that are, that will only make things worse," he continued. "President Trump talks about the economy. The economy comes first and all in people's minds because they're dealing with high grocery prices and high gasoline prices every day, every single day, and with no plan coming from the Harris-Walz folks to correct that."

Meuser also said the border situation also continues to be a "disaster."

"They're not going to touch it," he said. "They let it go for the last four years. She has, she can't think of anything else she's going to do differently. A vote for Harris is a vote for those open borders, a vote for continued high inflation, and a continued weakness of our national security on the world stage as well."

Meuser also encouraged early voting.

"I voted early," he said. "I went into the Bureau of Elections and voted. It was fine. It worked. I know my ballot was in. It's highly encouraged, and it's rolling out pretty well in Pennsylvania, particularly for Republicans."

