Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: Trump Jury 'Confused' by Prosecution

It "has become clear" the jury in former President Donald Trump's business records trial is "just as confused as the American people," Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax.

Before the jury headed in for its second day of deliberations, Alvarez said the prosecution has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"What we're ready to do is get the verdict and get back on the campaign trail, because that's what this is about," Alvarez told Thursday's "Wake Up America." "We have to get back on the campaign trail. The president wants to take his message out there, while Democrats try to keep him hauled up in court."

Meanwhile, Alvarez slammed actions being taken by President Joe Biden's campaign, including bringing in actor Robert De Niro for an appearance outside the Manhattan courthouse this week.

"It was an absolute admission that this sham Biden trial has been nothing more than a witch hunt," she said. "It has been nothing more than politics [and] has been the weaponized version of the judicial system against Joe Biden's political opponent.

"They just showed up outside of court to campaign to admit what we've known all along: That this is a sham."

Trump "feels defiant" and he is ready to return to the campaign trail, no matter what verdict the jury reaches, according to Alvarez.

But "voters understand what this trial is, and they understand what they're choosing between in the election in November," she said. "You have two presidents who have two records. There's no sleight of hand, there is absolutely no spin that the Biden camp can provide. I mean, they're absolutely dishonest because people see, they hear, they feel in their wallets with this economy."

And as for the trial, "they already know that this is a sham, and they know that they're actually voting on these two records. And President Trump's is a record of success, and Joe Biden's is a record of failure."

She added Trump has been able to use the opportunity to make New York City as the backdrop for campaigning, since the national media is centered on the trial.

"He's gone to Harlem," Alvarez said. "He's gone to visit union workers at a construction site early in the morning. He had his rally at the South Bronx. And every free moment he has on Wednesdays and weekends, he's campaigning in battleground states and in deep blue states. And you're seeing the turnout in Wildwood, New Jersey: 100,000 patriots."

When Trump resumes his campaign travels, he will be going nationwide, and it's "very possible" that he will return to the southern border as well, according to Alvarez.

"We know that the economy is the top issue, inflation is the top issue, and that open southern border, that rising migrant crime, that fentanyl pouring over into all of the states across the country is a top issue for the American people," she said. "Right now, Joe Biden is putting illegal immigrants over U.S. citizens and President Trump is going to close the border, and he's going to bring attention to the issue as he has."

