Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Don't Think Congress a 'Real Plan' For Trump

There are a "lot of theories" bouncing around that former President Donald Trump could be considering a campaign either for the Senate or as a potential Speaker of the House, but his oldest son, Donald Jr., told Newsmax in an interview airing Monday that he doesn't know that he's had that talk with his father, beyond "sort of jokingly."

"I don't think that's a real plan," Trump Jr. told Newsmax's John Bachman. "I've seen a lot of those theories coming around there. I think you know they're great, and I love that. There's that enthusiasm and again. I think that enthusiasm will continue to build."

But beyond throwing out a "hey, this could be a way to do it," Trump Jr. said he knows his father could meet the challenge, "unless there's a couple of other people in the conservative movement that really step up who can really do what Donald Trump can do ... you know, I'd like to see him do it myself."

But still, the movement needs a "deeper bench" of people beyond the former president and a few other voices, Trump Jr. said.

"We've got to work on that," he said. "We've got to get rid of the RINOs. We've got to get rid of the establishment clowns that are never going to actually fight. They'll tell you what you want to hear. But never actually do anything about it. We need to put real fighters in positions of power, and that's how we're going to make this change permanent and not temporary."

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. told Bachman that even after his father left the White House, he's happy to continue in politics, even though it wasn't that long ago that the family was not part of the political arena.

"I'm happy to do it because I've got five young kids and I want them to grow up in a country that I recognize," he said. "I want them to grow up in America, not, you know, some sort of socialist, Marxist, fake utopia that becomes a disaster like it has everywhere else that it's been tried."

He added that it's worth fighting for his father, even though getting into politics was a "shock to the system."

"Honestly, America and our freedoms are worth fighting for, so I'm going to stay in the game," he said. "I can do (it) if I do it well if I if I'm able to have a good soapbox to get this stuff out there to at least counter a small portion of the very uphill, you know, fight that we are in, I've got to do it. I don't have a choice."

Trump Jr. also said, when asked about his father and the "whole group" returning to large-scale rallies, that he is currently "out there all the time.

"I think there's probably no one in 2020 that did more sort of in person, you know events for politics or probably anything else," he said. "I mean, I did 104 rallies in the month of October. So you know, I'll be out there. I'm going to continue doing that. I'm obviously pretty big. I do a lot of the video content on Facebook and Rumble and Telegram and those sort of things just trying to get to all of the audiences that we possibly can...I will definitely be on the road because again, it's worth it and someone has to do it."

Meanwhile, he said he's not involved in a potential Trump-owned social media network, but he does put his items on Rumble so followers can see them in a place where they won't be censored.

"We're playing by different rules," he said. "Unfortunately, the set of rules that we're subject to is much more stringent than others, but we've got to do what we can to make sure we're getting that message out there. I'm reminded every time I see the ayatollah of Iran on Twitter, but yet, still no access for Donald Trump."

