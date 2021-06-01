×
Trump to Supporters Who Took Part in Florida Boat Parade: 'I Love You'

Former president Donald Trump speaking at a rally.

Former president Donald Trump speaking at a rally after the U.S. Congress House Leaders announced his impeachment. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 June 2021 07:51 AM

Former President Donald Trump paid tribute to his supporters for taking part in a large-scale boat parade in Jupiter, Florida.

Trump backers turned out for the “Official Jupiter Memorial Day Patriots Boat Parade” down the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday, according to Newsweek. Photos and video posted on social media show pro-Trump flags and banners on the boats. Some of the banners and flags urged Trump to run for the White House in 2024.

The New York Post reported the flags had slogans printed on them, including “Trump Is My President,” “Trump Won,” “This Area Is a Liberal-Free Zone,” and “Trump 2024.”

“Wow! I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, despite the fact that they tried to cancel us,” Trump said in a statement. “Everyone is having an incredible time. On this day, we especially appreciate everyone who served and fought for our great country. I love you all!.”

Newsweek noted there was no official figure on how many boats were in the parade, but organizers said they were expecting the “largest turnout ever.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
