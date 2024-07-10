Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Credit Dad for Staying Mum as Dems Implode

Former President Donald Trump should be commended for staying out of the fray while Democrats were imploding over the prospects of President Joe Biden’s reelection in November, Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Democrat lawmakers, high-profile donors, and liberal media outlets have asked for Biden, 81, to withdraw from the race following his disastrous debate performance against the former president last month.

The widely criticized performance stoked fears the oldest-serving president in U.S. history doesn’t have the mental or physical capacity to do his job. As Democrats squabbled on whether to replace Biden, who has said he’s determined to stay in the race, the former president kept his lips sealed until his rally Tuesday night in Miami.

"It's just nice watching them implode," Trump Jr. told "Prime News." "I give my dad a lot of credit for the discipline to stay quiet while these idiots go at it. It's pretty impressive."

George Clooney was the latest liberal donor to call for Biden to withdraw from the race in a column he wrote Wednesday for The New York Times. It comes nearly a month after Clooney held a $30 million fundraiser in Los Angeles for Biden.

Trump Jr. said there should be no surprise regarding Biden’s welfare given that signs of his mental decline have been evident for years.

"For George Clooney to come out now after hosting that fundraiser and saying, He's great, and this is the guy that's going to lead us to the promised land, give me a break," Trump Jr. said. "These people are either complicit or incredibly stupid. Probably both.

"Anyone who has watched Joe Biden just get lost, freeze up, forget people's names, and not just some random person that they're introducing, but people like his secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, this stuff has been going on for years. The Democrats, the media, Big Tech, all of the Hollywood celebrities, they keep saying he's so fit to serve. … They've been lying to the American public for years."

