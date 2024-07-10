Dem Sen. Blumenthal: 'Deeply Concerned' About Biden Bid

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., joined the chorus of congressional Democrats who have gone on the record as saying they are concerned about President Joe Biden's chances of winning on Nov. 5.

"I am deeply concerned about Joe Biden winning this November because it is an existential threat to the country if Donald Trump wins," Blumenthal said Wednesday, according to The Hill. "So, I think that we have to reach a conclusion as soon as possible, and I think Joe Biden, as the Democratic nominee, has my support."

The senator's remarks come nearly two weeks after Biden's shaky and halting debate performance in which he gave rambling answers in a raspy voice. The White House attempted to explain his widely-panned performance by saying the president had a cold and was exhausted from travel, but concerns were immediately raised about his ability to win his bid for reelection. Biden has been trying to reassure jittery Democrats ever since that he is capable of beating former President Donald Trump.

Following a meeting of Senate Democrats on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that Blumenthal said there was "absolute unanimity" in defeating Trump, but declined to say if Biden was the ideal candidate for the job.

Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, reportedly said during the senators' meeting that they think Biden will lose the election in November, with Bennet later airing his concerns publicly on CNN.

"Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election, and maybe win it by a landslide and take with it the Senate and the House," Bennet said. "For me, this isn't a question about polling. It's not a question about politics. It's a moral question about the future of our country, and I think it's critically important for us to come to grips with what we face if together we put this country on the path of electing Donald Trump again."

Tester said in a statement earlier in the week that Biden has to "prove … that he's up … for another four years," while Brown said people in his home state of Ohio "have legitimate questions" about the viability of Biden's campaign.

Blumenthal, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, is one of a growing number of top Democrats who have voiced concerns about Biden's ability to win the presidential contest.

On Tuesday, House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith, D-Wash., called on Biden to drop out of the race.

After a meeting of House Democrats on Tuesday, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., issued a call for Biden to exit the race, and Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., publicly said on Wednesday that the commander in chief should withdraw.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday that "it's up to the president to decide if he is going to run."

"We're all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short," Pelosi said.