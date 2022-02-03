Donald Trump Jr to Newsmax: Graham's Stance on SCOTUS Pick More Proof He's a RINO

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., going all-in on President Joe Biden's U.S. Supreme Court's pick, is further proof he's a flip-flopping RINO, or Republican In Name Only, says Donald Trump Jr.

"I like Lindsey, but in the Senate he's a RINO," Trump Jr. told Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday. "I thought he was great during the [Brett] Kavanaugh trial but in terms of government he's going to roll over every time. Weak established Republicans will roll over every time.

"We need to elect people who won't do that."

Graham swung from Biden critic to potential ally this week in openly campaigning for the president to pick District Judge Michelle Childs as Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's replacement.

"I told them what I've been saying publicly: that Michelle Childs is well-known in South Carolina [and that] she's a quality person, somebody I can see myself supporting," Graham said.

Graham, a Senate Judiciary Committee member, in a television appearance Sunday also said of Childs: "I can't think of a better person for President Biden to consider for the Supreme Court than Michelle Childs."

Graham has voted to confirm seven of the nine Supreme Court justices, including Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, both nominated by Democrats.

"Sen. Graham has a long history of supporting qualified [nominees], before the last few years where nominations have become divisive, partisan and bitter events," said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

"I'm hopeful that Sen. Graham is simply hoping to continue what was a long tradition of supporting qualified nominees."

Graham earlier this week also doubled down on his disagreement with former President Donald Trump over pardons for the Jan. 6 rioters, saying they should "not be forgiven."

"I reject politically motivated violence in all forms. Those who take the law into their own hands for political reasons — whether they are antifa, Black Lives Matter protesters, the Proud Boys, or others — must be held accountable," Graham said, calling for the Jan. 6 rioters to be "held accountable."

"I was in the Capitol on January 6 and know it was one of the darkest days in American history," he added.

"For us to remain a nation of laws, not men, we must speak with one voice when it comes to politically motivated violence," Graham wrote. "All Americans are entitled to have a speedy trial and their day in court, but those who actively engage in violence for whatever political cause must be held accountable and not be forgiven."

Trump Jr. said Graham's moves mean Republicans "will continue to get steamrolled from the radical left. We need them to wake up and hold our own people to their standard."

