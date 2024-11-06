WATCH TV LIVE

Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Election Win 'Incredible Vindication'

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 08:40 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump celebrated his election victory Tuesday night as an "incredible vindication" amid years of scrutiny, his son, Donald Trump Jr., revealed during an interview Wednesday on Newsmax.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Trump Jr. recounted how the family had been tested over the last nine years through "indictments, impeachments," and "congressional testimony."

With "all of the stuff we've had to deal with, it was pretty incredible," he said.

As the results became clear, Trump Jr. described his father's demeanor: "He was very calm, very cool, very collected. You know, the guy's a machine."

"We did four rallies and, you know, his rallies. He goes for 90 minutes, two hours. He did four of those. We got home from Michigan at 6:00 in the morning. He was up the whole plane ride and basically went home to Mar-a-Lago and got on TV. I mean, he's 78," he added.

Trump reflected on the broad scope of the win, referencing apparent control of the House, Senate, and the popular vote, which he said removed a frequent talking point for Democrats.

"It was truly spectacular," he added, saying he is hoping the victory would shift Democrat focus toward pressing national issues.

"Maybe they'll start focusing on real problems, not installing tampon dispensers in boys' bathrooms," he said.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana.

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 08:40 PM
