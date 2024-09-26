Leavitt to Newsmax: Harris, Biden Silence on Iran Plot to Kill Trump 'Deafening'

It's no secret that the Iranian regime wants to take out former President Donald Trump because "they fear his strength and resolve," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday on Newsmax.

"He took out their leader, [Qasem] Soleimani, when he was in the White House. He slapped tough sanctions on them. That made them broke, that made them weak. And they want Kamala Harris to continue for the next four years in the Oval Office because she lifted President Trump's tough sanctions on the Iranians," Leavitt said on "Newsline."

"They have profited more than $80 billion in oil sales since she and Joe Biden took over the White House. So that is why the Iranians are trying to take out President Trump. They fear him. They fear his strength. They fear his resolve. They know that their reign of terror will end, bloodthirsty terrorists in the Middle East will be hunted down when he is commander in chief again."

U.S. officials briefed Trump's campaign this week on Iranian threats against the Republican presidential nominee, but the briefing centered on previously reported threats and not a new plot.

The Secret Service boosted Trump's security protection in July after news of an Iranian threat on his life. Iranian hackers also stole information they retrieved from Trump's campaign. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that officials have been tracking Iranian threats against a number of officials including Trump and some who serve in Biden's administration.

The fact that Harris and Biden have not spoken out against the Iranian plot "is disgusting," said Leavitt.

"Their silence is deafening," she said. "And as President Trump said yesterday, if he were president right now and an adversary country was plotting to take out any former president or any major candidate from either party, he would blow that country to smithereens. And the fact that Kamala and Joe Biden haven't even said anything speaks volumes about how just unfit they are on the world stage to lead America back to greatness and to create peace around this world."

