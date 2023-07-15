Trump Blasts Biden for 'Stupid' Comment on Being Short on Ammo

In his latest rebuke of what he calls President Joe Biden's "incompetence," former President Donald Trump blasted his successor for admitting America's military is running out of ammunition — while handing it over to Ukraine.

"By the way, I asked a couple of our generals: 'Why is it that we can't defeat ISIS?' We have the best equipment in the world. We have the best weapons in the world. Nobody even close," Trump told the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday night in a speech that aired on Newsmax.

"We have things that nobody — that I won't talk to you about. But we are unlike Biden, where he tells everybody, 'We have no ammunition.'

"How about that one? 'We have no ammunition,' but we're going to give more. Oh, boy."

Trump mocked Biden for revealing classified information to the world.

"By the way, that's classified information; you know that, right?" Trump asked. "I wonder if they're going to prosecute him for that.

"What a stupid thing to say, though, if you're running, you know. What a stupid thing to say — to say you have no ammunition."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!