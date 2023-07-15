Donald Trump: Hope, Opportunity Being 'Extinguished' Under Biden

President Joe Biden is demolishing the American dream, according to former President Donald Trump, who is vowing to restore it for young Americans at the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday night.

"Under Biden, hope and opportunity for young people — so many young people here — are being utterly extinguished," Trump was to tell the TUSA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, in a speech airing live on Newsmax.

Turning Point USA is a young conservative movement whose stated goal is to battle liberal indoctrination of young voters.

"I want to thank our good friend Charlie Kirk for everything he's done to build Turning Point — it's incredible what he's done in a very short period of time — into one of the most powerful grassroots organizations in the nation," Trump said.

"This election will decide whether your generation inherits a fascist country or a free country, whether you will have the rule of tyrants or the rule of law, whether Marxist radicals burn our civilization to the ground — which they're looking to do — or young patriots like you propel America to glorious new heights."

Trump shared his plan to "save America."

"Side by side, we are going to fight and we are going to win; we have no choice, actually," Trump said. "We are going to evict Crooked Joe Biden.

"This is the more dishonest president in history.

"And with God's help, we are going to save America on Nov. 5, 2024."

Biden-induced inflation is damaging the economy, especially for young Americans, Trump warned.

"In the Biden economy, one-third of Gen Z and millennials have no savings whatsoever; they have nothing," he said. "Home ownership has been pushed out of reach for millions, with the rate for a 30-year mortgage up 157% since I left office.

"Real wages collapsed 26 months in a row.

"Typical Americans have seen their incomes crushed by $7,400 a year since Biden took office — the biggest pay cut in decades."

The 2024 election is the "final battle," according to Trump, using the warning of author David Horowitz's book "Final Battle."

"But as I stand here tonight, I know that the young, conservative warriors of Turning Point will never let that happen. You can't let that happen.

"That's why you are the ones who are going to take back America and make America great again."

Trump hailed his agenda to restore energy independence.

"I will quickly stop Joe Biden's inflation nightmare," he continued, "restore energy independence, and bring down interest rates so that young people can once again afford to buy a house and a car — the basics of the American dream," Trump said.

"The American dream is dead under Biden. We will have the American dream back very soon.

"We will rapidly rebuild the greatest economy in the history of the world."

The fight starts in the formative years in the American education system, which has been hit with woke ideology to turn voters toward socialism, if not communism, Trump warned.

"After 50 years of leftist domination of the universities, I will take bold action to reclaim our colleges from the communist left," Trump said.

"Anti-American radicals will no longer be given a free hand to dominate our institutions of higher education.

"We are going to choke off the money to schools that aid the Marxist assault on our American heritage and on Western civilization itself.

"The days of subsidizing communist indoctrination in our colleges will soon be over."

Trump said he alone is the candidate who can stop them, even while he faces what he called politicized justice weaponized as election interference.

"Never forget: Our enemies want to stop us because we are the only ones who can stop them," he said. "They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom.

"They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. In the end, they're not after me, they're after you — and I'm just standing in their way."

Trump vowed to demolish the "deep state" in government, which he began his political career against under the agenda of draining the swamp.

"When I get back in the Oval Office, I will totally obliterate the deep state," he said. "I will fire the corrupt bureaucrats who have weaponized our justice system. And we will create a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to declassify and publish all documents on deep state spying, censorship, and corruption."

Restoring American greatness is the battle cry for young voters and the 2024 election, Trump concluded.

"This is what we must do to restore our country to greatness," he said.

"The USA is a mess. Our economy is crashing. Inflation is out of control. China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea have formed together as a menacing and destructive coalition. Our currency is crashing and will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in 200 years.

"It won't happen with me, not even a chance — just like Russia would have never invaded Ukraine, and China would not even have thought about raiding Taiwan."

The 2024 election "is our final battle," he concluded.

"With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state; we will expel the warmongers from our government; we will drive out the globalists; we will cast out the communists, Marxists, and fascists; we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country; we will rout the fake news media; we will defeat Joe Biden; and we will drain the swamp once and for all."

