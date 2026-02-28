Netanyahu on Joint Action With US: 'Together We Will Fight'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel and the United States had begun a joint military campaign targeting Iran's leadership, describing the effort as a bid to eliminate what he called an "existential threat."

In a televised address delivered hours after U.S.-led strikes commenced under Operation Epic Fury, Netanyahu said the allies were acting to counter what he characterized as the dangers posed by Iran's ruling regime.

He thanked President Donald Trump for what he described as "historic leadership" and accused Iran's leadership of decades of aggression.

"For 47 years, the ayatollahs' regime has chanted 'Death to Israel,' 'Death to America,'" Netanyahu said. "It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people."

Netanyahu argued that Iran's government "must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," framing the operation as necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring such capabilities.

He said the joint campaign would also "create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands," calling on various ethnic groups inside Iran, including "Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch, and Ahwazis," to "cast off the yoke of tyranny."

Addressing Israelis directly, Netanyahu urged the public to follow guidance from the Home Front Command and brace for the days ahead.

"In the coming days, during Operation 'Lion's Roar,' we will all be called upon to show patience and strength of spirit," he said. "Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel."