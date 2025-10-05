WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | israel | arab | hamas | surrender | danny ayalon | peace deal

Danny Ayalon to Newsmax: Trump's Leadership Key to Forcing Hamas Deal

By    |   Sunday, 05 October 2025 12:24 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's leadership and pressure on regional powers were crucial in pushing Hamas toward a deal that could mark its full surrender, former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Danny Ayalon said Sunday on Newsmax.

"I think it's a great coup for President Trump. I don't think we would have been where we are today without his leadership, without Trump's leadership, and I would say political tenacity," Ayalon told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

Ayalon added that Trump's credibility with Israel and Arab states helped break through years of stalemate.

"He's the best, and the United States is Israel's best friend and ally. So we trust him, and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu trusts him," said Ayalon. "When he comes with a deal and he tells Netanyahu this is the best deal to take, Netanyahu takes it."

Still, when Trump "leans on Qatar and on Turkey, and they in turn lean on Hamas, then things are getting done," he said.

The ambassador emphasized that Hamas' ideology makes external pressure essential.

"Hamas is not just a terror organization," Ayalon said. "They cherish death over life, and they would take their ideology of hating Jews, hating the West, hating America all the way. We have to remember that their main supporter is Iran, which also says 'Death to Israel, death to America.'"

He credited Trump with pairing diplomatic leverage with Israel's military strength to force Hamas into a corner, adding that Israel hopes Hamas will hold to its agreement so progress can continue toward demilitarizing and deradicalizing Gaza.

Newsmax-Tv
donald trump, israel, arab, hamas, surrender, danny ayalon, peace deal, iran
396
2025-24-05
Sunday, 05 October 2025 12:24 PM
