Trump: Hamas Faces 'Obliteration' If It Doesn't Give Up Power

President Donald Trump said Hamas faces “complete obliteration” if the group refuses to relinquish power in Gaza, as his administration continues efforts to advance a proposed ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Trump made the remarks in a text message to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Saturday, responding to a question about what would happen if Hamas declines to cede control. “Complete Obliteration!” Trump wrote.

Tapper also asked the president about reports that Hamas had effectively rejected Trump’s 20-point ceasefire proposal by refusing to disarm, maintaining control of Gaza, and linking hostage releases to broader negotiations — positions described earlier by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“We will find out. Only time will tell,” Trump said when asked if Graham’s characterization was accurate. He added that he expects to know “soon” whether Hamas intends to pursue peace.

When asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports ending Israel’s military campaign in Gaza under the proposed framework, Trump replied, “Yes on Bibi.”

The president said he remains optimistic that the ceasefire plan can be implemented, emphasizing that his administration is “working hard” to make it happen.

Earlier Saturday, Trump said Israel had agreed to an initial withdrawal line included in the U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan and that his administration was awaiting confirmation from Hamas.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that a ceasefire would take effect immediately once Hamas accepts the proposal, allowing for a hostage and prisoner exchange and the start of a phased withdrawal.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be immediately effective, the hostages and prisoner exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000-year catastrophe,” Trump wrote.

Hamas officials have not publicly commented on the president’s latest statements.