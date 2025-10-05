Pete King to Newsmax: Trump's Gaza Plan Forces Hamas Into Stark Choice

Former New York Rep. Pete King said Sunday on Newsmax that Hamas faces unprecedented pressure as President Donald Trump's 20-point plan forces the terror group to confront a stark choice.

"This is the most comprehensive plan ever. To me, if Hamas had any sense at all, they would accept this," King told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They realize it's the best they're ever going to get."

However, he said he's not as sure as others may be that Hamas will accept the plan.

"Everything, all logic, everything says that they should," said King. "That would be the best agreement for everyone. But you do have fanatical leadership in that. So I'm just hoping that their realization that Donald Trump is for real is going to cause them to do the right thing."

King stressed that Trump has drawn a hard line.

"I don't think Donald Trump is going to let it go any further than that," he said. "He is absolutely committed to this. He has put American prestige, his prestige, on the line, and the fact [is] he has all these Arab nations involved. This is the most unified that countries in the Middle East have ever been behind Israel. And this really does justify Israel, it protects Israel, and it crushes Hamas."

Former Georgia Rep. Jack Kingston, also a Republican, agreed the deal represents a turning point.

"It's a very comprehensive 20-point plan. It brings in the international community — obviously the Arab states, Egypt, Qatar will be part of this," he said. "The president is a serious player. And when he says there will be hell to pay, he means it."

Turning to Russia's war in Ukraine, both men backed Trump's push for tougher sanctions.

Kingston highlighted Trump's call at the U.N. for international partners to block Russian oil sales, arguing that "if you do, we can put a stop to this."

King added that secondary sanctions should be paired with "more immediate military relief given to Ukraine to make sure they can respond quickly and effectively."

"I have confidence in President Trump," King concluded, saying the administration won't allow Hamas or Russia to dictate outcomes.

