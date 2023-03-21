Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump 'Energized' Over Potential Indictment

Adviser to former President Donald Trump, Dick Morris, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Trump feels fired up and optimistic he will emerge out of this indictment matter stronger than before.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on the likely pending indictment, Morris says while the former president feels descended upon by the Democrat establishment, "because he obviously is, that passes quickly.

"He basically feels empowered and enabled. He feels the negatives are fuel for him. They charge his batteries. They get him moving. He first says, 'Oh my God, look how horrible this is. We've become a banana republic. We're not a democracy anymore. This isn't the country I was president of ...'

"Then five minutes later, he's saying, 'These SOBs are doing this to me, they'll do it to anybody ...' And he gets energized, and he goes at it."

At around the time Morris was speaking, the White House held a press conference. At one point, a CNN reporter, MJ Lee, asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden "feels it's appropriate for a candidate who is under indictment to run for president?"

Jean-Pierre dismissed the question.

