Antonio Sabato Jr. to Newsmax: 'It Can Happen to Anybody'

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. told Newsmax regarding the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump, "If it happens to him, it can happen to anybody."

Sabato also declared his support for Trump in 2024 during his Thursday appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance," saying he was "supporting this man from the beginning."

"I live in Florida right now. What they've done is like the Gestapo. It's like the Nazis used to do: Barge in, do what you have to do, forget about everybody else," the actor stated.

"But I'm just telling you right now, that's going to make him win even further in the next couple of years because the American people are officially fed up — I'm telling you," he added.

Sabato also condemned magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart, a two-time donor to former President Barack Obama and a former attorney for employees of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"America stood for: You work hard, you do something from your heart, you believe in God, you believe in family, you believe in the flag, you support our military, you support our cops," he said.

"Now, it's completely different. All these liberal cities are falling apart, run by guys like this [Reinhart] you are showing me right now, who are lying to the American people constantly," he continued. "And so, the American people have to wake up."

The actor defended Trump, along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as examples of Republicans who defy the party and push for the truth. Meanwhile, he said of President Joe Biden that he "deserves to be in prison or in a hospital."

