Rev. Graham: God Spared Trump's Life

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 11:24 PM EDT

Donald Trump had a near death experience, "no question. But God spared his life," evangelist Franklin Graham said Thursday on the final night of the Republican National Convention, just days after a gunman attempted to kill the former president at a Pennsylvania rally.

"When we go through those experiences, it changes us. It can cause us to examine our lives and to reevaluate our priorities, as it should," Graham said in Milwaukee.

"When President Trump rose from that platform, he rose with his fist raised in strength, showing America his unshakable resolve to fight for them in this nation. I cannot explain why God would save one life and allow another one to be taken. I don't have the answer for that. But one thing I do know is that God loves us, and he wants us to be with him in heaven one day. And that's through faith in His Son Jesus Christ," he added.

Trump, said Graham, is a "man of his word."

"Things that he said he'll do, he did. When he told me and our country in 2016 that he was going to appoint conservative justices, guess what? He did. In 2016, he said he would defend religious liberty. And guess what? He did. In 2019, I was with him at the United Nations when the first president in the history of this country stood there to advocate for religious liberty worldwide.

"When American citizen and pastor Andrew Brunson was being held in a Turkish jail on false accusations, President Trump demanded that he be released, and he applied economic pressure and sanctions until they did that. I'm grateful and thankful for what he did as a 45th president of the United States, and I know that as the 47th president, he will keep his word to the American people to make America great once again," he added.

