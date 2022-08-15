×
Tags: donald trump | fbi | raid | mar-a-lago

Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Mar-a-Lago Has 'Changed the Game'

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

Monday, 15 August 2022 07:11 PM EDT

The FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has "changed the game," Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls told Newsmax.

In an appearance on  "The Chris Salcedo Show," Nehls states, "I think [Mar-a-Lago] has changed the game. I think there are many individuals, myself and others, that will be asking for [United States Attorney General Merrick] Garland — he needs to go. — Christopher Wray, you're an embarrassment to the FBI!"

"That used to be a pretty credible organization years and years ago. But now, what you've seen with Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and now Biden using the FBI as a weapon — as a weapon against conservatives — against individuals who have a dissenting point of view ... the FBI needs to have it," Nehls added, while alluding to an overhaul of the agency.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


The FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has "changed the game," Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls told Newsmax.
Monday, 15 August 2022 07:11 PM
