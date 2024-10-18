Trump in Detroit Vows 15 Percent Corporate Tax Rate

Former President Donald Trump talked about creating a "Michigan miracle" during a rally in Detroit on Friday night and unveiled a plan called "Build It In America" that includes reducing the corporate tax rate to 15% to help the Motor City, as well as other cities across the U.S.

"Starting in January, we will give our companies the lowest taxes, the lowest energy costs, the lowest regulatory burdens, free access to the best and biggest market on the planet. That's us — but only if they make their products here in America and hire American workers for the job," Trump said at the Huntington Place convention center in a speech aired on the Newsmax2 streaming platform.

Trump said if companies don't make their cars and other products in the U.S., they will have to pay a stiff tariff "when they send their products into the United States for the privilege of competing with our workers and our cherished companies. We're going to protect our companies. We're not going to let them steal our companies like they have in the past."

"We're going to call this policy 'Build It in America,'" Trump said. "Because when foreign leaders and CEOs call me up to complain about our tariffs, my answer will be very simple: 'Build it in America. Very simple. To be specific, build it in Detroit, and we'll give you good electricity. Or build it in Dearborn or Lansing or Grand Rapids or Flint.'"

"The centerpiece of this plan will be a 15% made-in-America corporate tax rate. So we brought the rate down, from close to 40% to 21%," he said, referring to his administration.

"Nobody thought it could be done. And now we're going to get it down to 15%, but only if they build it in America. Does that make sense?"

Trump said if he is elected in November, "we're going to take back what is ours, and it is ours. We're going to bring back our jobs and our dignity and our dreams.

"Standing before you tonight, I'm proclaiming to the people of this state that by the end of my term, the entire world will be talking about the Michigan miracle and the stunning rebirth of Detroit. Under the Trump administration, all who have robbed you, raided you, ransacked you, and abused you will discover very quickly America will not be taken advantage of anymore."

"We were taken advantage of for years, for decades. We will reclaim our stolen wealth, and the days of Detroit's economic glory will return greater and stronger than ever before. Promise."

"And I know how to do it. Oh, do I know how to do it. I will put Detroit first, I will put Michigan first, and I will put America first. And that's the way it is," he said.

