Tags: donald trump | congress | inquisition | democrat | insurrectionists

Trump Lawyer to Newsmax: Congress Sought Inquisition Over Helping Americans

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Tuesday, 27 December 2022 10:46 PM EST

Congress is pursuing an inquisition of Donald Trump rather than focusing its efforts on helping Americans, the former president's lawyer Lindsey Halligan told Newsmax.

"There are real issues facing Americans every single day — issues that the elitists in Washington, D.C. are never affected by. They're simply too rich and powerful," Halligan told "Eric Bolling: The Balance" in reference to the congressional hearings about Trump.

"They can't relate to increased gas prices, increased food prices, increased rent ... You know, there's real issues facing Americans every single day. And you know that phrase, Nero fiddles while Rome burns," Halligan told Bolling. "Well, Biden is licking on ice cream cones while Rome is burning."

According to ABC News, President Joe Biden on Tuesday headed to St. Croix, one of three U.S. Virgin Islands. The Christmas travel plan drew scrutiny from various outlets amid reports of the nation facing a "once-in-a-generation" winter storm.

