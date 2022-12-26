Trump, House Republicans Slam McConnell for Omnibus Bill Passage

Former President Donald Trump joined Republicans Monday in blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. for the passage of last week's $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.

"If the Old Crow [Trump's derisive nickname for McConnell] waited just 10 days, the Republican Majority in the House could have made the 'Ominous' Bill MUCH, MUCH, MUCH BETTER," Trump said Monday, via Truth Social.

"Just another win for the Democrats, Mitch, that wouldn't have happened if 'Trump' were President!" Trump added on his social platform.

Republicans rebuked McConnell for supporting the spending of $858 billion in military spending – representing a 9.7% increase from the previous year.

GOP members also wanted to leverage the House majority on Jan 3. and hold up on the package for a smaller deal.

On Monday, in another Truth Social post, Trump suggested that Democrats might have proverbial dirt on McConnell.

"The Marxist Democrats must have something really big on Mitch McConnell in order to get him and some of his friendly 'Republican' Senators to pass the horrendous 'All Democrat, All the Way' OMINOUS Bill," Trump wrote.

"It gives Border Security to other countries, but ZERO $'s to the U.S., it fully funds the corrupt 'Justice’ Department, FBI (which RIGGED the Presidential Election!), and even the Trump Hating Special 'Prosecutor.' It is also a massive giveaway & capitulation to CHINA, making COCO CHOW so happy!" the 45th president added.

While McConnell takes heat from Republicans, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the presumptive leader to become House speaker on Jan. 3, has garnered strong support from GOP leaders, such as Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

"I hope when Kevin McCarthy is speaker, because I believe he will be, that he's going to hold the Senate's feet to the fire because this is wrong," Mace said on "Fox News Live" Monday.

"[This bill] does nothing but pour gasoline on the fire," Mace argued in reference to inflation, one of several issues, including immigration, that has hounded GOP lawmakers.

"I think people are very frustrated with the process and the lack of responsible spending in this thing," Mace continued. "It's a monstrosity."

The United States has accumulated a debt $31 trillion; and last week, McCarthy blasted the omnibus bill, saying it would be a "stain" on this Congress.

During his bid for House speaker, the California Republican routinely voiced his frustration with Senate Republicans, including McConnell.

"For the first time in history, a bill in the House was passed without a physical quorum present — more people voted by proxy than in person," McCarthy tweeted. "The omnibus will damage our country, & the blatant disregard for Article I, Section 5 of our Constitution will forever stain this Congress."

Only nine senate Republicans voted in favor of the bill, while the House approved it 225-201 the next day, averting a government shutdown.

"In the House side of things on this omnibus bill, what's happening wasn't bipartisan in any way, shape, or form," Mace argued.

"There's nothing we can do in the short term. And we can't do anything until we're in the majority next year and we have another continuing resolution or another spending bill before us," Mace added. "But it's very disappointing."

The 4,000-page legislation awaits President Joe Biden's signature. Republican critics, like Mace, are concerned about the impact this spending will have on inflation and the future of the nation's economy.