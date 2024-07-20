Trump: Comb-Over a 'Work of Art'

Former President Donald Trump paused his campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday night to pay respects to his comb-over, which he called a "work of art."

Trump looked up at cameras, noticing the way his hair appeared in a side-profile view.

"You know, I have to just interject," he said at his rally, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"If you would turn off those cameras, because I don't want this. See, the screen up there of me: That's very severe, that comb-over. That's a severe sucker. It looks OK from the other side, but that is very severe. I apologize. Man, look up there. I said, whoa. Look at that. That's like a work of art. Only look at that one."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!