Lewandowski to Newsmax: Brendan Carr Has Been 'a Warrior for the Right'

Corey Lewandowski, senior adviser for President-elect Donald Trump's campaign, told Newsmax on Monday that Trump's pick for head of the Federal Communications Commission, Republican Brendan Carr, has been "a warrior for the right" when it comes to ensuring that Trump was treated fairly during the presidential campaign.

On Sunday, Trump announced Carr as his pick to lead the agency tasked with regulating broadcasting, telecommunications, and broadband.

"He is the individual on the FCC who notified Saturday Night Live that they are breaking, or they were breaking, the law by allowing Vice President [Kamala] Harris on and not allowing Donald Trump on under the equal time provision," Lewandowski said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "So, he has been a warrior for the right on this."

Lewandowski said that Carr brings "proven leadership" to the administration and has been through three Senate confirmation processes, having been "unanimously confirmed … on three different occasions."

"What he's also done is, prior to this nomination, he has notified the Big Tech companies that they are on notice, and if they continue to use their platforms to disparage or to subvert the will of the American people — and specifically spreading information which we know to be true, à la the Hunter Biden laptop story — there will be ramifications," the Trump campaign official said.

Lewandowski also commented on the House Ethics Committee's report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz — who has been nominated for attorney general — and whether it would be appropriate to release the findings given Gaetz's resignation from Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has rejected calls to release the report on the grounds that it would violate protocol and tradition because Gaetz is now a private citizen.

"Speaker Johnson is exactly right: It is Pandora's box, and if the House Ethics Committee decides to let this go out — probably leaked as the media is calling for — then it's a disservice to not only former Congressman Gaetz but to every person who has ever been investigated by the House Ethics Committee," he said. "And here's the bottom line: We have heard from other media outlets of what is in that report already that is only intended to disparage and destroy Mr. Gaetz's reputation. He is a private citizen. The president has nominated him to be the attorney general of the United States. The U.S. Senate will have the opportunity to take that under the advice and consent clause, and have Matt Gaetz have a fair hearing on his qualifications."

"But I will say this: President Trump and our team will use every lever and every piece of influence we have to ensure that Donald Trump has the team that he has nominated around him following him on Jan. 21 into the administration because he's entitled to that with the mandate he is bringing from the American people to Washington, D.C.," Lewandowski added.

