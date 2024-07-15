Rep. Self to Newsmax: Vance a 'Good Choice' for Trump

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump's selection of Sen. J.D. Vance to be his running mate is "a great choice."

"I did not, frankly, expect this, but I think it's a great choice, Self said on "American Agenda." "President Trump knows the movement, the movement that is happening across America. He knows it. He has energized it, and I think this is a very careful pick on his part."

Coinciding with the Monday commencement of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Trump announced his decision in a post on Truth Social:

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.'s book, "Hillbilly Elegy," became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond...."

Trump's choice of Vance, who had previously criticized him but has since become a strong supporter, signifies a strategic move aimed at bolstering the conservative base.

"Now he will again absorb a lot of pushback over this from the socialist communists, but this is his pick," Self said. "This is the man that he wants to be one breath away from the presidency. And I think the American people in the conservative movement will embrace his pick.

"I think that President Trump, with this election, has shown us just how serious he is, that we have a constitutional republic to save. We can't waste any more time. This is a message of urgency," he said.

"This is a message that we are going to take the fight to the regulatory state, to the administrative state, that we are going to fight to save our constitutional republic. He has chosen a man to stand alongside him to do exactly that. I think that's his message."

