Tom Bevan to Newsmax: Trump in Much Stronger Position This Time

Thursday, 31 October 2024 08:56 PM EDT

National polls do give a sense of where the candidates stand, and "certainly, Donald Trump is in a much, much stronger position this time around than he was four years ago and eight years ago," said RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan.

"It does seem to indicate and as we look at these battleground states, he's leading in, you know, five of the seven big battleground states. Kamala Harris is leading in two of them, Michigan and Wisconsin. But of those seven, five of them are less than 1 percentage point either way," Bevan told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"Either way, the only two states where Trump has a bit of an edge is in Georgia. We have about a dozen polls in our average there. He's leading in every single one of them. His lead is approaching 3%, and in Arizona, where he's leading by almost 2%.

"And again, a bunch of polls there, I think he's leading all of them except for two. I think Harris is leading one and one is tied. So still a very close race. But clearly, he's in a much stronger position than he was at any point previously."

With five days to go until the Nov. 5 vote, the race between Trump and Harris remains tight as ever.

