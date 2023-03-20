'Rob Schmitt Tonight': US Becoming 'Banana Republic' With Trump Case

On Monday's episode of "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Newsmax host launched a week-long series of "Get Trump" segments, devoted to the left's obsession with taking down former President Donald Trump.

Here are some excerpts from Schmitt's monologue, which primarily dealt with Trump's case with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and could potentially involve an arrest as early as Tuesday.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is "set to make history by exposing the United States as the banana republic it's slowly becoming," said Schmitt.

"For the first time in the history of this country, a former president is set to be criminally indicted. Now, if you weren't following the case, you'd likely assume the allegations are very serious, or the charges are iron-clad. This case is neither. The allegation that former President Trump — while running for president [in 2016] — used his own campaign money to pay a porn star to keep quiet ... about a one-night stand from nearly 20 years ago. Yes, an unspeakable crime of that nature.

"Far worse than, say, enriching your entire family by taking money from this country's enemies," continued Schmitt, while briefly referencing President Joe Biden's family.

The charge against Trump "is as lackluster as the description. Falsifying business records for the act of recording the payments for having a legal retainer. It appears that Trump Derangement Syndrome has finally bled into our criminal justice system. The absolute desperation to destroy the man who exposed the broken and corrupt machine in Washington D.C., has now led us to this moment," said Schmitt.

"And it is a big moment ... potentially a massive misstep by the bloodthirsty anti-Trump left — a moment that could dramatically alter this country and the way we are perceived by the rest of the world."

Schmitt then played a clip from New York Times writer Maggie Haberman, who has covered Trump extensively through the years, telling CNN that the U.S. is "entering unchartered territory," in terms of a district attorney's office "trying to push up" a misdemeanor allegation to a full-blown felony charge.

Haberman then characterized the Trump case as "exotic."

After that clip, Schmitt continued with his monologue:

"And that's how the Democrats are treating this case. If it was brought against a Democrat, they'd be incensed. But it's fun [for them] to watch Trump be tortured by political persecution. 'We hate him. Throw him in prison because he's so awful.' This is how the modern left in this country operates. The radicals have taken over, and the liberals, who once stood up against this kind of insanity, have effectively been silenced," said Schmitt.

The Newsmax host then slammed the Times' other so-called "journalists" who are apparently "giddy at the notion of throwing their political opposition in gulags."

In its piece about Trump, the Times acknowledged this misdemeanor case could only become a felony if "intent to defraud" can be proven by the district attorney's office.

"That ... is how they're planning to indict the first president in American history. That's what they have," Schmitt continued. "Ironically, it will be the first time Alvin Bragg has ever tried to maliciously enhance a charge. Bragg, who received $1 million from George Soros, and carries out his far-left agenda to destroy our society, is notorious for reducing charges against the violent criminals who are destroying New York, and other cities in this country.

"Bragg has downgraded more than half his felony cases [52%] to misdemeanors," said Schmitt, while noting that, alternatively, "grieving mothers in Harlem have Bragg to thank" for New York's steep rise in crime and gun violence.

After playing a clip of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis questioning Bragg's motives in the Trump case, Schmitt said, "You've got Alvin Bragg, who reduces the charges in almost every case. Can't wait to let people out of jail. But there is one crime that so salacious" for Bragg to drop.

"That would be falsifying business documents, a crime" that apparently warrants "no leniency," said Schmitt. "And we really see how insane this moment is, when we see the current president of the United States" ... whose family members allegedly received money from China for "clearly influence-peddling" with a foreign government, added Schmitt.

Newsmax then showed a graphic of House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., publicly sharing records of the Biden family allegedly taking in more than $1 million in donations from the Chinese government in 2017.

"Millions of dollars from the Communist Party of China going through a pass-through account before being dispersed into the personal bank accounts of Hunter and Hallie and Jim, and of course, Joe Biden," said Schmitt. "Big Joe ... gets half, according to Hunter's emails. But they're going after Trump ... for something that happened 17 years ago."

After playing a short clip of President Biden denying the illicit-payment accusations, Schmitt then referenced how Tara Reade's sexual-assault allegations against Biden — from decades ago — has still never been investigated by congressional authorities.

"I guess Joe Biden never had to pay Tara Reade for her assault claims. But of course, he never had to do, because the media did it for him," said Schmitt. "Welcome to the United States in 2023. Blatant corruption is now acceptable for the ruling party, and the opposition can't toss a cigarette butt outside the window of a moving car."

Schmitt continued: "This is why the media and Democrats spend so much time trying to label Trump as a 'threat to democracy.' So they can physically assail him in full view of the public and get away with it. That's why every day of Donald Trump's presidency was a full-blown crisis ... because they needed it to be. It had to be a crisis.

"What's about to happen to Trump ... doesn't happen in places like the United States," added Schmitt.

