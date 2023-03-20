DeSantis Denounces 'Manufactured Circus' by Manhattan DA

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday denounced the "manufactured circus" behind Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation of former President Donald Trump, rebuking him as a George Soros-funded prosecutor.

Further, the governor, while answering a question from Newsmax's Leo Feldman during a press briefing Monday, said he will not become involved in anything to do with a potential arrest of Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago home is in his state.

"We're not involved in this, and we won't be involved in this," DeSantis said. "I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA. He's trying to do a political spectacle and he's trying to virtue signal for his base."

Instead, DeSantis said he has got "real issues" to deal with in the state of Florida and has to spend his time "on issues that matter to people."

"I can't spend my time worrying about things of that nature," the governor said. "We're not going to be involved in it in any way. I'm fighting for Floridians and I'm fighting back against [Joe] Biden. That's what I do every single day."

Trump said in a Truth Social post Saturday that he expects to be arrested Tuesday, and he called on supporters to "protest, take our nation back" in response.

The charges, which have not been announced, would be in connection to Bragg's investigation into money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, according to reports.

DeSantis, meanwhile, said he is not "aware of anything" when it comes to communications between law enforcement officials in Florida and New York authorities, should Trump be indicted and refuse to go north for his arraignment.

DeSantis' full statement from Monday's news conference:

"So I have seen rumors swirl. I have not seen any facts yet. So I don't know what's going to happen. But I do know this, the Manhattan District Attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor, so he like other Soros-funded prosecutors weaponize their office to impose a political agenda at the expense of the rule of law and public safety. "He has downgraded over 50% of the felonies to misdemeanors. He says he doesn't even want to have jail time for the vast majority of crime. So what we've seen in Manhattan is the crime rate go up and citizens become less safe. So we're talking about this situation with ... "I don't know what goes into paying hush-money to a porn star to silence some type of alleged affair. I can't speak to that, but what I can speak to is that if you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back many, many years ago to use what something about porn star hush-money payments, that's an example of using a political agenda and weaponizing the office. "And I think that's fundamentally wrong. I also think it's worth pointing out these Soros-funded prosecutors, yes, they may do a type of political prosecution and that's bad, but the real victims are ordinary New Yorkers and ordinary Americans in various jurisdictions they get victimized every day because of the reckless political agenda these Soros-funded prosecutions bring to the job. "These Soros-funded district attorneys are a menace to society, and I'm just glad I'm the only governor in the country that's actually removed one from office during my tenure.' "And in terms of we are not involved in this we will not be involved in this. I will not become involved in some sort of manufactured circus by some Soros DA. He's trying to do a political spectacle. He's trying to virtue signal for his base. "I've got real issues here in the state of the Florida like shuttling down CDBC. I've got issues that actually matter to people. I can't spend my time worrying about things of that nature. "We're not going to be involved in it in any way. I'm fighting for Floridians and I'm fighting back against Biden and that's what I do every single day."

