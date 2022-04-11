Don McLean to Newsmax: There's Nothing Like 'American Pie'

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Don McLean’s hit song “American Pie” going number one on the industry charts, and he told Newsmax Monday that audiences still love it.

“I wish I had five more songs like it because they [fans] just go crazy,” McLean said during an appearance on “The National Report.” “They like ‘Castles in the Air,’ ‘And I Love You So,’ ‘Vincent’ and ‘Crying,’ but there’s nothing like that one.”

Selected as one of the five greatest songs of the 20th century in a poll by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Recording Industry Association of America, “American Pie” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003.

“It’s really still a thrill to see people get so excited and so happy,” McLean said. “The song has stayed with them all these years.”

The artist said that some families’ journey with “American Pie” began as a children’s song where “kids would go to bed with it.”

“Now we have a children’s book coming out called ‘American Pie: A Fable’ which is going to be released all over the world in about a month,” McLean said.

“I think kids are going to love it,” he continued. “It’s the story of me as a paper boy, which is how the song starts, and that’s the only job I ever had. I learned how to make money with a guitar.”

In honor of McLean’s 50th Anniversary Tour, people can donate $100 to send a veteran and his or her guest to see the show.

“I’m sure I’ll be happy to meet those veterans if they come to the show,” he said. “We’d like to support them.”

