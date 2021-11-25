Don McLean Reacts to Having Taylor Swift Unseat Half-Century 'American Pie' Record

In 1972, Don McLean's "American Pie" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and for nearly half a century it held the record as the longest song (8:42) to remain at the top spot but that all changed earlier this week when Taylor Swift's 10:13 long "All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)" officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.

McLean took having his record toppled by Swift in his stride though, and in a statement to Billboard said it was well-earned.

"There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power," he said. "'American Pie' remained on top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor."

Upon learning of the new record she had set, Swift took to Twitter to thank her fans.

"I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it," she wrote. "You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100."

In addition to having "All Too Well" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the accompanying "Red (Taylor’s Version)" album also reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It is little surprise judging by the response the album has received. Originally released in 2012, Swift re-recorded the songs and then released the album with 14 additional songs.

"It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me," she tweeted upon dropping the album. "Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out."