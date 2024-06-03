Alperovitch to Newsmax: US Conflict With China in 4-8 Years

Geopolitical and national security expert Dmitri Alperovitch told Newsmax on Monday that the United States is embroiled in a second Cold War, this time with China, and that the U.S. is "marching towards war" with China in 4 to 8 years.

Alperovitch joined "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to discuss his new book, "World on the Brink: How America Can Beat China in the Race for the Twenty-First Century," released in April. In it, he dissects Chinese President Xi Jinping's ego- and geopolitical-driven reasons for wanting to take Taiwan.

"I think we're in a dangerous period that's very similar to the first Cold War. I write in my book that we're in the second Cold War now with China, and we're marching towards war," Alperovitch told Van Susteren. "I'm afraid that we're going to see a conflict with China, potentially as soon as 4 to 8 years from now."

Alperovitch is chair of Silverado Policy Accelerator, a geopolitics think-tank in Washington, D.C., and he was also a special adviser to the U.S. Department of Defense. In December 2021, Alperovitch predicted that Russia would invade Ukraine, which it did two months later.

"Xi Jinping is a very different Chinese leader. He's ego driven. He wants to take Taiwan and do it on his own watch," Alperovitch said. "He's going to be 79 in 2032, likely his last days in power when his last term is likely to end. He wants to have this accomplishment, this notch on his belt before he leaves office."

Alperovitch, born in Moscow, moved to the U.S. in 1994 at age 13. He said there are some similarities between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Putin is more of a risk taker than Xi. I think Xi's a little bit more cautious. But both ego driven, both have a distorted view of history," Alperovitch said. "Putin believed that Ukraine is not a nation, that he could just take it, and it's his destiny to do so. Xi believes that about Taiwan. Both, by the way, are wrong because Ukraine is a nation, and Taiwan has been a nation, and actually, never in its history has it been owned by China. That is Chinese propaganda.

"Putin … wants to project power into Europe. But he also views Ukraine as a critical defensive point for Russia itself, because many invasions of Russia over the years have gone through Ukraine. Like Hitler, for example. Obviously, you've had Napoleon and many other invasions of Russia, and he sees that as a critical buffer state to help protect Russia and to protect power."

There is a similar dynamic with Xi's intention to take Taiwan.

"Taiwan, geopolitically, is really crucial for China because China feels completely contained by the U.S. bases and U.S. allies, from Korea to Japan to now the Philippines and Taiwan at the center of it," Alperovitch said. "If he can take Taiwan, he can break out of that first island chain, release himself out of that containment and dominate East Asia and push us out."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com