Rep. Barry Moore to Newsmax: 'Woke' CEOs 'Better Have Darn Good Explanation'

The "woke" are going to "go broke," Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., warned Saturday, saying Americans outraged at DirecTV's removal of Newsmax can "count on" their Republican representatives to hold woke companies and executives accountable.

"Yes, we have to have hearings," Moore told "Saturday Report." "We need to get accountability."

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" – a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year. DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees. Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's 4th highest-rated cable news channel.

"We truly need free press in this nation, and we should not be discriminating against conservative voices, and, so, you can count on us," Moore vowed.

"I'll tell you accountability is coming, and we're going to have the CEOs in there. They better have a darn good explanation of why they continue to quiet conservative voices across this country against the American people's will."

Moore hailed Elon Musk's Twitter Files that have "pulled back the curtain" on the weaponization of government, working with Big Tech, to stifle conservatives' freedom of speech in America.

"I think Elon Musk said it best when he said that, you know, 90% of the conspiracy theories are right – when he pulled the curtain back at Twitter we saw that," Moore added.

Also, on the hook for their liberal bias, according to Moore, will be the executives of Environmental, Social, and Governance – which is ostensibly the liberal indoctrination by businesses in America.

"I think we have to get the ESG leadership into Congress, these CEOs, these people who are woke, that are going to go broke, because the American people can vote with their dollars and we need to have accountability," Moore concluded.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.