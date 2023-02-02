×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jon voight | sean hannity | directv | at&t | censorship | newsmax | freedom of speech

Hannity Tweets Jon Voight's Defense of Newsmax

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 02 February 2023 10:10 PM EST

Actor Jon Voight's decision to stand up for Newsmax against DirecTV censorship got some strong social media support from Sean Hannity on Thursday.

The top-rated Fox News host retweeted Voight's video in defense of Newsmax, along with the headline: "'Take our freedom of speech back!': Jon Voight Blasts DirectTV for Dropping Newsmax."

In a video posted Wednesday on his Twitter account, Voight called on Americans to "speak up now," saying Newsmax brought "truths and good news" but now "the left is taking it down."

"My friends, we all love truths and good news, and that's what Newsmax brought to us," said Voight, an Academy Award-winning actor whose long career has included starring roles in classics from "Deliverance" to "Midnight Cowboy."

"We were able to rely on truths. Now, the left is taking it down, so [that] we the people of America should not be able to feel safe and see truths."

AT&T DirecTV deplatformed Newsmax last week, denying 13 million subscribers one of America's few conservative networks.

It is the second time in the past year DirecTV deplatformed a conservative channel, removing OAN in April.

AT&T DirecTV claimed both networks were removed for "cost cutting," but the system still continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings, and all receiving license fees.

According to Nielsen, Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated news channel in the U.S., reaching 25 million Americans on cable.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Actor Jon Voight's decision to stand up for Newsmax against DirecTV censorship got some strong social media support from Sean Hannity on Thursday.
jon voight, sean hannity, directv, at&t, censorship, newsmax, freedom of speech
302
2023-10-02
Thursday, 02 February 2023 10:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved