Hannity Tweets Jon Voight's Defense of Newsmax

Actor Jon Voight's decision to stand up for Newsmax against DirecTV censorship got some strong social media support from Sean Hannity on Thursday.

The top-rated Fox News host retweeted Voight's video in defense of Newsmax, along with the headline: "'Take our freedom of speech back!': Jon Voight Blasts DirectTV for Dropping Newsmax."

In a video posted Wednesday on his Twitter account, Voight called on Americans to "speak up now," saying Newsmax brought "truths and good news" but now "the left is taking it down."

"My friends, we all love truths and good news, and that's what Newsmax brought to us," said Voight, an Academy Award-winning actor whose long career has included starring roles in classics from "Deliverance" to "Midnight Cowboy."

"We were able to rely on truths. Now, the left is taking it down, so [that] we the people of America should not be able to feel safe and see truths."

AT&T DirecTV deplatformed Newsmax last week, denying 13 million subscribers one of America's few conservative networks.

It is the second time in the past year DirecTV deplatformed a conservative channel, removing OAN in April.

AT&T DirecTV claimed both networks were removed for "cost cutting," but the system still continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings, and all receiving license fees.

According to Nielsen, Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated news channel in the U.S., reaching 25 million Americans on cable.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.