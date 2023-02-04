Dr. Ben Carson: Our Freedoms at Stake With AT&T Censorship of Newsmax

Dr. Ben Carson is warning the censorship of Newsmax by AT&T DirecTV is a direct threat to our constitutional freedoms and urged Americans to take a stand and "fight."

"The very First Amendment to our Constitution talks about freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and it's being suppressed," Carson told host Jenn Pellegrino on Friday night's "Prime News."

Carson was reacting to AT&T DirecTV's decision last week to deplatform Newsmax, removing the channel signal from 13 million subscribers homes.

The removal was the second time AT&T deplatformed a conservative channel in the past year, with OAN losing its carriage in April of last year.

"It's very concerning and I'm happy that a number of Republican congressional people are talking about looking into this," Carson told Pellegrino.

"I would like to see some Democrats join them, because this is not a Republican or Democrat issue. We are talking about freedom in our country," Carson said.

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is returned! Oppose censorship – sign The Petition – Click Here

DirecTV said it canceled both Newsmax and OAN as a "cost-cutting" measure, but the claim is not adding up for many leaders.

Earlier this week Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out on the matter, noting the selective targeting by AT&T of conservative channels.

"They'll give different rationales for why they don't want to [keep conservative channels]," DeSantis said. "But the reality is they have so much other content that is very lightly viewed and yet they keep it on."

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax and all get paid hefty license fees. DirecTV has insisted Newsmax is not eligible for any cable license fee.

Dr. Carson praised providers like Comcast, Xfinity, and Verizon, saying he was "very fortunate" they carry Newsmax.

"They have the good sense to carry it," Carson added. "I'm very delighted about that."

But Carson said Americans who care about their freedoms should not stop.

"Obviously, we need to continue to fight," he said.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is back on air!

2. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.