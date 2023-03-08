Sen. Ted Budd to Newsmax: 'Phones Ringing Off Hook' on DirecTV

Phones in the office of Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., are "ringing off the hook" with respect to DirecTV's decision to drop Newsmax.

"Our phones are ringing off the hook with this," Budd told Wednesday's "Spicer & Co."

"It's not just dollars and cents. We're very suspect this about politics and ideology, and we need to protect free speech and make sure that Americans out there have a chance to see all views, including Newsmax and other conservative networks."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion. DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy sees AT&T DirecTV's unwillingness to budge as an act of "political discrimination."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Ruddy said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And of those channels get license fees.

