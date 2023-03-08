Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Biden WH Not Prioritizing Biggest Threats

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, wasn't thrilled with some responses from Wednesday's Senate Intelligence Committee hearing with the heads of the FBI, National Security Agency, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Defense Intelligence Agency, and CIA, all of whom were tasked with revealing the most prominent "worldwide threats" to America's security.

However, instead of hearing about Russia, China, Iran, or North Korea in great detail, or how fentanyl poisoning killed approximately 100,000 Americans in 2021 (last full year of data), Cornyn heard too much about "climate change" and "racially and ethnically motivated extremists" being this country's most pressing threats.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines' answers at the Senate hearing were "very unsatisfactory," Cornyn told Newsmax Wednesday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

Committee member Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., "did a great job in smoking out ... these sort of misplaced priorities where somehow climate change is more important than saving the lives of some 100,000 Americans," said Cornyn.

Fentanyl has quickly become the leading cause of death for American adults, ages 18-45.

The Texas Republican went on to say the Biden administration lacks the "political will" to get serious about the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border, whether it involves fentanyl deaths, the overflow of migrants unlawfully entering America, or directly taking on the Mexican cartels along the border.

"The signal is being sent" by the Biden administration, said Cornyn. "The border is open, and anybody who wants to come here can do so without any consequences. ... Now, we also know the cartels are trafficking in people and trafficking drugs. They're killing Americans, and it needs to stop."

While discussing the problems at the border, Cornyn also credited the Trump administration for having "numbers that were just a fraction of what we're seeing today."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!