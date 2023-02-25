Vivek Ramaswamy to Newsmax: Private-Govt 'Hybrid' Censorship Makes 'Blood Boil'

The partnership between activist, leftist corporations like AT&T DirecTV and the "invisible fist of government" to censor Newsmax has the attention of biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

"This makes my blood boil," Ramaswamy told on Newsmax's "America Right Now" on Saturday. "And as much as I love Newsmax, I have been talking about this issue — not because of that but because I love this country.

"There's this new hybrid of corporate power and state power that together is doing what neither one can do on its own. This is not the invisible hand of the free market. This is the invisible fist of government, using companies like AT&T through the back door to get done what government could not get done through the front door under the Constitution — which is to censor disfavored viewpoints."

Ramaswamy is calling on the political opposition to take note of the "ideological cartel in the private sector."

"My message to the left is if you can do it to Newsmax today, they could do it to you tomorrow," he said, warning host Tom Basile. "This is an issue that should make every American's blood boil. Everyone should be frightened of this kind of culture. George Washington is rolling over in his grave.

"And that is why I will stay on the front lines of this to say that this ideological cartel in the private sector, when it works with the government, creates a viewpoint censorship like we've never seen in the history of our country.

"And I'm committed to fixing it."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion. DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy sees AT&T DirecTV's unwillingness to budge as an act of "political discrimination."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Ruddy said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax — of all cable news channels — should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And of those channels get license fees.

