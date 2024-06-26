WATCH TV LIVE

DiGenova and Toensing to Newsmax: Court Made 'Perplexing' Decision on Speech

By    |   Wednesday, 26 June 2024 05:55 PM EDT

Former DOJ Deputy Assistant Attorney General Victoria Toensing told Newsmax on Wednesday that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on government censorship "was very perplexing."

Earlier on Wednesday the Supreme Court rejected the suit that sought to limit government officials from pressuring social media companies to remove posts from their platforms that the U.S. government declares problematic.

Teonsing agreed with Justice Alito on the problems with the decision but said, "I’m not going to characterize this as a victory for the Biden administration."

"I hope that it’s a chilling situation for them because — this standing is only procedural. So actually the court can take up the issue again and make the decision on the merits rather than procedure," she during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova joined the conversation and touched upon the upcoming presidential immunity case that the court is expected to rule on this week. "In this case I think they’re fighting like hell among themselves over the language about what the test should be because what’s going to happen is Donald Trump is going to win. 

"He’s not going to get absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts, but he’s going to get something close to it."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

