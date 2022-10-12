Dick Morris to Newsmax: Gabbard Shows US 'Unrecognizable' Under Biden

Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard's decision to resign from the Democratic Party is further proof that President Joe Biden has "made America unrecognizable," political strategist Dick Morris, the author of "The Return: Donald Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"It's a phrase I use in my book," the Newsmax host said on "John Bachman Now." "You wouldn't recognize it if told you this is a country where the government goes after political opponents and baits them and searches their homes.

"Children are told that we are in favor of racism, not against racism, where you look at gender-change surgery for children in the fourth grade … you would say I have no idea what country you're talking about," Morris added. "But you're talking about America, and I think Tulsi is really onto something when she says, 'Look, I haven't changed; the Democratic Party has changed underneath me.'"

Morris also talked about the heated race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, where both Republican candidate Herschel Walker and incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock are facing scandals as Election Day nears.

Walker has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion, while Warnock has been accused of evicting people from their homes at a time when he was making $90,000 a year as pastor of the famous Emmanuel Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Morris said he doesn't think the claims about Walker will cost him votes in the way Warnock's will because the accusations against the pastor "could be devastating," since they hit him with his reputation for helping to care for the poor.

"Very few people are going to vote against Herschel Walker who aren't already against him over the issue of abortion," said Morris. "I mean, it's a well-known position. And the fact that he may have encouraged his common-law wife to have an abortion, I don't think there's anything wrong with that; but a lot of people do."

But in Warnock's case, "this whole deal is that he helps the poor and the middle class and he's a class warrior," said Morris. "That's his whole approach. And to find out that he was evicting people from their home as the leader of the church while he was getting a $90,000 a year salary and a very generous housing allowance hits him in the spot where he has no protection. He's not invulnerable."

