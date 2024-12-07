Dick Morris to Newsmax: World Is Changing to Trump's Point of View

Presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax Saturday that although President-elect Donald Trump doesn't take office until January, the world is seeing "signs of people readjusting their policies and governments changing their views to bolster Trump's point of view."

Although Trump won't have any official authority until he takes office, Morris said the mere presence of the president-elect is having implication on both foreign and domestic policy makers in what he described as a "pre-presidency."

"What's going on is that Trump is having a pre-presidency — that's a new word. We're used to saying on Jan. 20 it changes.

"But we're watching major achievements by Trump after the election but before the inauguration. And all over the place you're getting signals that Trump is accomplishing his objectives simply by getting elected," Morris said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Morris listed several examples of such changes including the EU buying more gas from the U.S. and less from Russia and the president of Mexico announcing she will stop migrant caravans.

"They catch men who want to be immigrants and are sending them to the southern border of Mexico, where it's a 2,000-mile trek to get back to the United States. Canada and Mexico are vying with each other for U.S. favors, both of them terrified by Trump's announcement of tariffs on both countries. You're seeing all over the world signs of people readjusting their policies and governments changing their views to bolster Trump's point of view," Morris added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com