Dick Morris to Newsmax: Nuclear Fusion 'God's Greatest Gift' Since Jesus Christ

Political strategist Dick Morris Saturday on Newsmax hailed the announcement concerning nuclear fusion as a potential energy source that will change the world.

"It is the most incredible thing for mankind since the fire, potentially and, of course, the greatest gift we've received since the presence of our Lord," Morris, the author of the best-seller "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" and host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, said on the network's "Saturday Report."

Earlier this month, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California announced the breakthrough that for the first time, they were first time able to engineer a reaction that produced more power than it took to start it.

"Let me explain the fusion part of it," Morris said. "The sun does not get powered by fission, which is you break atoms apart … the sun is powered by the opposite. It's called fusion. Two hydrogen atoms, at such huge high temperatures at the surface of the sun, merge and they form helium atoms, and when they do that, they release an enormous amount of energy, such that one must feel the size of a paper clip is enough to power all the energy you need for the rest of your life."

The "wonderful thing," Morris continued, "is that there's no byproduct. There's no climate change. They're no carbon, and there's not much radioactive waste, just a tiny amount of it, and it's infinitely sustainable."

Potentially, Morris said, the fusion breakthrough could "change the whole construct of the Earth's energy portrait," meaning that there would no longer be a need to fight for oil or have armies to corner energy supplies.

"The energy will be abundant, not expensive, and safe," said Morris. "No radioactive byproducts, no toxic waste. Just absolutely incredible. It's literally God's gift to mankind."

The commercial use for fusion energy won't likely be before the end of the 2030s decade, Morris said, but then, "it will very rapidly become the only fuel we use in the world."

"All cars will be electric, but the electricity will not come from anything that pollutes," he said. "It'll be a completely clean process. It's just unbelievable in its implications."

