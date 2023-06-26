Morris to Newsmax: Biden 2024 Is 'Clearly a Sinking Ship'

Author and former Trump adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax Monday that a reelection bid by President Joe Biden in 2024 is "clearly a sinking ship," in light of all the "damning" information that has been revealed in recent days by two IRS whistleblowers.

"The Hunter Biden-China-Joe Biden relationship is just unraveling and the more evidence that this guy Shapley introduces, the more damning it is," Morris said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "He's now said that Hunter failed to pay $2.2 million in taxes from '14 to '18, and he's not charged with that. He said that the head of the DOJ was conversant with everything that went on, and that it happened under his watch. He also made clear that when they tried to get a search warrant, it was squelched and when they tried to interview Hunter, he was tipped off in advance. So, this is as much evidence as you could possibly have to accuse DOJ, literally, of obstruction of justice.

"This is taking place politically at a time when the scandal is eating through the skin and muscle of Biden and getting to the bone," he continued. "His unfavorability rating, personal unpopularity, has increased from 48% in January to 56% now and that's well over the 50% mark. An elected official can recover when he seems to be doing a bad job — he can always do a good job. But when he's seen as being dishonest, corrupt or not a good man, it's very hard to recover from that."

Set against the "backdrop of the Mar-a-Lago raid" and the indictment of former President Donald Trump on comparatively "minor charges," Morris said things look "terrible" for the president's campaign for reelection in 2024.

"I think that the Democrats can't stay with Joe Biden with this going on and his dropping in the polls," he said. "I think one more month's around the polls, and they're going to have to find a way to get out. This is so clearly a sinking ship. Nobody in the Democratic Party will say so, but they're all thinking it."

The former political strategist went on to say that replacing Biden on the 2024 Democrat ticket will ignite a "civil war" within the party, with three opposing camps vying for the nomination.

"The Blacks will have a candidate, the left will have a candidate and the establishment center will have a candidate," Morris predicted. "At this point, the most likely Black candidates are Deval Patrick, the former governor of Massachusetts, or Cory Booker, the senator from New Jersey."

"The establishment probably is going to go with [Transportation Secretary] Pete Buttigieg — that's why they've given him all of the control of the stimulus money," he continued. "I think the left is going to be a fight among [Sen.] Bernie Sanders [I-Vt.], [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren [D-Mass.], [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom and potentially [Rep.] AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y]."

