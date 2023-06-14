Progressives Seek Alternatives as RFK Jr. Rises

The presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has some progressives wishing for a candidate who could give President Joe Biden a legitimate challenge in the Democratic Party.

"We are renewing efforts to encourage a progressive primary challenge from a visionary officeholder, or a major leader of social movements," Norman Solomon, a two-time delegate for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told The Hill.

Many progressives are not happy with Biden after he reached a deal with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on the debt limit, and because Biden is running as a centrist, not as a progressive candidate.

Kennedy has gained some momentum, but many progressives are wishing for a stronger candidate.

Some Democrats aren't sold on Biden, with many noting they would consider another choice considering the president's age, his low approval ratings, and his approach on issues such as immigration.

Congressional Democrats, though, often note Biden's achievements, most likely because they don't want to hurt him during the primary and fear that a strong challenger could weaken Biden's chances.

Meanwhile, the indictment of Trump on 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents is an added issue, and while Biden so far is keeping his distance on the issue, some other prominent Democrats are gaining attention.

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has been grabbing headlines, including on Monday, when he appeared on Fox News and spoke with host Sean Hannity.

Newsom says he supports Biden's reelection bid, but with Newsom taking steps to target Trump and GOP governors, some watchers say it appears Newsom seeks a higher office.

"I think Newsom is preparing," said Peter Daou, a progressive Democratic strategist and vocal Biden critic. "Some other catalyst might have to happen for him to enter the race."

Daou recently has been involved with author Marianne Williamson's presidential campaign. However, she's not getting widespread support in the polls.

Cornel West, a top Sanders ally, launched a third-party bid and said he's ready to debate with Biden, Trump, or any of the candidates.

Sanders said he's firm in his support for Biden in 2024, and one Democrat strategist told the Hill that it's likely the party has settled with Biden.

"Progressives, regardless of how boisterous they are online, have settled into this notion," the strategist said.