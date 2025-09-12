Dick Morris to Newsmax: Conspiracy to Harm Our Values Behind Kirk Killing

Political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday that he believes the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was no ordinary act of violence, but rather a targeted hit carried out by an organized conspiracy to silence voices of "tolerance, understanding, and democracy."

Morris raised questions on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" about how 22-year-old Tyler Robinson — the man charged in Kirk's killing — fired the fatal long-distance shot on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University.

"Kirk was killed as a result of a hit job by an organized conspiracy designed to muzzle the voice of tolerance and understanding and democracy," Morris said. "How did this 22-year-old get so proficient with firearms that from 200 yards, he could kill a man with a single shot and not even need to fire again? What forces were there that made this possible and made this likely?"

Morris drew a comparison to theories surrounding the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, in which some say that Lee Harvey Oswald was brainwashed or manipulated into carrying out the killing. Morris urged investigators to dig deeper into Robinson's "motivation, surroundings, and influences."

"This is not a normal tragedy," Morris said. "This could be part of a serious effort to undermine America by violence and by making the trans community an instrument of violence."

Host Rob Schmitt noted there is no evidence Robinson identified as transgender but said the broader movement of radical left-wing groups has stirred unrest on college campuses.

Morris also pointed to markings on bullet casings recovered near the crime scene, which he likened to a "homicide note." Reports indicated Robinson allegedly engraved phrases into the ammunition, including online shorthand such as "LMAO."

"I think this goes beyond just a random act of violence," Morris said. "I think this is potentially a conspiracy to undermine the United States."

Kirk, 31, co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and built it into one of the most influential conservative youth organizations in the country. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from Republican leaders and grassroots activists and fueled debate over political violence and campus extremism.

